The knots of Sophie Zamel











There are only seven earrings. But they make up a knot that becomes a reminder for the future: Sophie Zamel is a designer who can lead the way. The Free-form collection, despite the name that evokes freedom, is made up of knot-shaped earrings, with threads that draw different paths in gold in the three classic colors yellow, pink and white, to which black is added, with small diamonds. A minimal but original collection. And they’re all crafted with ethically sourced Canadian gold and diamonds. The jewels, in fact, are certified by the Responsible Jewelery Council (RJC), with a guarantee for responsible ethical, social and environmental practices in all operations, from the supply and production chain to the health and safety of employees.



Sophie Zamel is a novelty in the jewelry scene. She studied in New York at the Gemological Institute of America (Gia) and spent years honing her skills between the Tel Aviv Diamond Exchange and the American city’s 47th Street Diamond District. But she resides in his hometown of Sydney, Australia.

















