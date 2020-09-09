The jewels with the secret of Santo by Zani











She studied jewelry design at Bowdoin College, Maine, and after graduation trained in jewelry design with Cecilia Bauer, known for her classic jewelry making techniques. But then she worked in public relations. A short-lived betrayal: Zani Gugelmann immediately returned to her first love, even if she then left Peru, following her maternal origins. And upon returning to the States she launched a jewelry line in 2002 and, in 2016, she founded the Santo by Zani brand, which she defines as a conceptual jewelry collection.



Curiously, she is inspired by the design of the rings that in the sixteenth century hid poison inside them. The concept is used by Santo by Zani above all for the pendants, which can be worn open and have the shape of stars, flowers or crosses, or closed. Each piece is designed with complex mechanical movement and delicate engineering of pins, axes and hinges. The jewels are in 14 and 18 karat gold, with precious stones and ceramic inserts.















