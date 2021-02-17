news — February 17, 2021 at 5:00 am

The jewels of the mythical Ofir




Valenza-Paris and back. The story of Alberto Vaccari and his company, Ofir, began in the 1950s on the road that leads to the French capital and the jewelery district in Piedmont. The jeweler, after having learned the most refined techniques of high jewelery, which were the daily bread of the Maisons of Place Vendôme, returned home to put into practice what he had learned. The fruit of his initiative was the foundation of Alberto Vaccari & C. Ofir, instead, was born in 1989, with the collaboration of his son Manuel, a competent gemologist.

Spilla in oro bianco, diamanti bianchi, diamanti neri, diamante giallo, onice, perla di Tahiti
More curious is the choice of the name of the company, Ofir. The word, in fact, is a biblical quote. Ofir was a port or region famous for its wealth: King Solomon received a shipment of gold, silver, sandalwood, precious stones, ivory, monkeys and peacocks from Ophir every three years. Apart from the monkeys and, perhaps, the peacocks, the idea of ​​evoking a mythical place where gold is abundant, was successful and Ofir is able to produce and offer high quality jewelry.
Spilla in oro bianco e giallo, con diamanti bianchi, corallo, occhio di falco (quarzo) e rubino
Orecchini in oro rosa con pietra luna, diamanti neri
Orecchini in oro rosa con diamanti bianchi e neri
Collana con pendente in oro rosa, diamanti bianchi e neri con brunitura
Anello in oro rosa con una antica moneta romana che raffigura l'imperatore Traiano
Anello in oro bianco con diamanti neri, pietra luna nera
