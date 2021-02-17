The jewels of the mythical Ofir











Valenza-Paris and back. The story of Alberto Vaccari and his company, Ofir, began in the 1950s on the road that leads to the French capital and the jewelery district in Piedmont. The jeweler, after having learned the most refined techniques of high jewelery, which were the daily bread of the Maisons of Place Vendôme, returned home to put into practice what he had learned. The fruit of his initiative was the foundation of Alberto Vaccari & C. Ofir, instead, was born in 1989, with the collaboration of his son Manuel, a competent gemologist.



More curious is the choice of the name of the company, Ofir. The word, in fact, is a biblical quote. Ofir was a port or region famous for its wealth: King Solomon received a shipment of gold, silver, sandalwood, precious stones, ivory, monkeys and peacocks from Ophir every three years. Apart from the monkeys and, perhaps, the peacocks, the idea of ​​evoking a mythical place where gold is abundant, was successful and Ofir is able to produce and offer high quality jewelry.

















