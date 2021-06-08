









A social event after so many months of health restrictions could not go unnoticed: the launch of the Magnifica collection by Bulgari at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan was celebrated, told, photographed. But what does the Bulgari Magnifica collection consist of? The name of the collection does not betray expectations: 350 pieces of high jewelery composed of about sixty models, each with a value of many zeros. It is, in fact, that high jewelery, pieces destined for a lucky few, to show off on equally fortunate occasions.



Unique pieces composed of gems selected by Lucia Silvestri and composed in necklaces that are part of a world of their own: some pieces were made with 2,500 hours of work. For example, the necklace with diamonds and a spinel from Tajikistan weighing 131.21 carats, the fourth largest in the world. It is impossible to find something similar and whoever buys or receives a similar jewel as a gift will have the certainty of uniqueness. Although, then, the jewel will probably spend more time in a large safe.With the launch of Magnifica, Bulgari focuses heavily on post-covid euphoria, which has made the desire for luxury re-emerge. Another necklace, with the shape of the snake that accompanies the Maison, features a 93-carat Colombian cabochon emerald. The style of the jewels is what characterizes Bulgari: large gems, many gems, especially gems. Color, gold, diamonds, wealth. But also the style and pride of the Italian Maison that is part of the French Empire LVMH. Finally, the collection, which is aimed at an international audience, also contains references to the world of art and culture, from the Renaissance painter Artemisia Gentileschi to the contemporary artist Tamara de Lempicka, from the Chinese writer Eileen Chang to the archistar Zaha Hadid. Some of the jewels are inspired by them, works of exceptional goldsmith virtuosity.