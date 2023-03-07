









In Maastricht (Netherlands) Tefaf is back (11-19 March) and, alongside antiques and works of art from the 270 exhibitors, it also presents, as always, extraordinary high jewellery. On display are vintage designer jewels, but also new ones, signed by Maisons that choose Tefaf to showcase their new creations, such as the German Hemmerle, Boghossian, Otto Jakob, but there are also jewelery brands such as van Cleef & Arpels .

Among the new jewels present, new pieces presented by the artist-designer Anna Hu should not be forgotten, such as the Enchanted Lily Bangle bracelet, centered by a 53.92-carat peridot with colored gems, diamonds and gems. But even vintage jewelry has a special charm. For example, the heritage necklace and clip pendant by Van Cleef & Arpels created in 1971 in yellow gold, with 13 engraved emeralds for approximately 35.52 carats, 14 Burmese sapphires also engraved for approximately 32.17 carats and diamonds.

Another piece out of the ordinary is the brooch with a chrysoprase in the center signed by Fabergé: it has an extraordinary provenance, which includes three European royal families, Danish, Greek and Russian imperial. Last note: last year at Tefaf (which was held in June due to covid) a sensational, incredible robbery took place, with the theft of a necklace worth 27 million euros. But it seems that no one has been put off by this precedent.













