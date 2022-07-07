vetrina — July 7, 2022 at 4:20 am

The jewels of Bali 1987




Bali1987: the brand name can evoke a past of travel, exotic beaches, oriental charm. But, in reality, Bali1987 has nothing to do with all this: the small jewelry Maison is based in Bergamo (Italy) and was born from the initiative of the jewelry designer Leila Bali and Mara Cividini, with a degree in architecture. To tell the truth, there is a bit of foreign flavor in the brand: Leila Bali was born in Rome, from a Roman mother and an Armenian-Lebanese father, while Mara Cividini dealt with real estate but also with art in Los Angeles and then in London at Christie’s auction house. For the rest, the jewelry brand has been from Bergamo since the year of its foundation, indicated in the name itself.

Bali1987’s jewels are divided between the simplicity of a design inspired by the Eighties, with 9-karat gold rings with cabochon stone, natural or synthetic, alongside pieces with an elaborate design with motifs that recall decorative elements of Islamic architecture or however oriental.
