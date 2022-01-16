









Jewels and nature, jewelry and the environment, jewelry and sustainability: Aaron Henry is a Californian jeweler who puts green philosophy first. But without giving up luxury. Perhaps Greta Thunberg, the young champion of the climate cause, would like it. Most of the jewels of the American designer have leaves and flowers as their subject (and not only). Of course, it is not the only one who has chosen this theme, but his is not just a formal choice.

Aspen and Brier Leaf Necklace in oro 19,2 caratiAaron Furlong was born in California and represents the third generation in a family of jewelers and gemstone dealers. The designer also attended the classical training of training: degree in gemology at the Gemological Institute of America, Bachelor of Arts of the University of California, Davis. He then did a six-year apprenticeship with a master jeweler, until he created his brand. He was successful, witnessed by a series of awards. For his jewelry he uses platinum or various shades of gold at least 18 carats, together with stones with certification that certifies the highest quality.