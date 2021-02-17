ANELLI, vetrina — February 17, 2021 at 4:30 am

The jewels by Marco Mancin




It is not easy to find the most authentic jewelry, the one that follows the traditions and rites of the past. Marco Mancini is a jeweler who follows this road from a corner of the italian province, Civitavecchia, a town on the Tyrrhenian Sea a few kilometers from Rome. And perhaps it is the good fortune of not having to chase fashions that has helped to keep the most classic goldsmith tradition firm. After the classic apprenticeship in a goldsmith’s workshop, the jeweler opened his workshop in 1982, helped by his wife Marida and, today, by his children Alessandro and Sara.

Uno dei pezzi di alta gioielleria di Marco Mancini: Eden, pendente con smeraldo colombiano e diamanti
As a citizen who lives and works on the outskirts of Rome, Mancini remembers with particular passion the link with the Vatican on the occasion of the meeting with Pope John Paul III. On three different occasions, between 1994 and 2004, the jeweler’s creations received the Pope’s blessings. But Marco Mancini also has a deep bond with Civitavecchia, a source of inspiration. As for the high-end jewelry line, however, the inspiration comes from the classic tradition of the best production: the best pieces boast precious gems, meticulous workmanship and a shape that harks back to the most successful models of yesterday, today and tomorrow.
Anello a fascia con rubino ovale e pavé di diamanti. Microsculture di delfini collegano la galleria con il pavé
Anello a fascia in oro bianco 18 carati, pavé di diamanti e zaffiro ovale
Anello Athene con ametista a taglio pentagonale e diamanti
Collana con pendente di acquamarina a goccia, oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini con rubini birmani taglio ovale
Orecchini con rubini birmani taglio ovale







