









The jewels by Ludovica Andreoni’s collections.

In recent years, too much has been written about the separation of Ludovica Andreoni from the former president of Ferrari, Ludovico Cordero di Montezemolo. And it is unfair to label Ludovica Andreoni as an ex, because her activity is different and that of a jewelry designer in Rome. The di lei are jewels that have an undoubted value, both for the materials used, such as gold, precious stones (even small blue diamonds) and for the design, to which are added reworkings of vintage pieces.



Then, the project is entrusted to craftsmen who have the task of translating the design and the mold into finished jewellery. Ludovica Andreoni has thrown herself headlong into what she assures is her favorite activity, also with the production of unique pieces of undoubted value, which are added to the collections also offered through a convenient online shop. The style is quite eclectic, with numerous variations of the classic jewel models, for example, with the proposal of rings in the trumpet version, next to bands that show the letter L in relief. Which, obviously, is that of the designer’s name.