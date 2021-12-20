









The large, elaborate bijoux by Tata Borello, which seem to have come from a journey through time ♦

Tata Borello Officina Bijoux is about to turn 15 years old. Sign that the fashion jewelry created by Federica, Tata for friends, with a passion born when she was younger and turned into a profession, they have been successful. Despite you can say that the people of Turin love the low profile, the jewels that are in the boutiques of Tata Borello in via Rossini shine with its own life. They are elegant, but exuberant. Garish, but without excess. In short, in Piedmont way, but at the same for time party-goers on the hill, and maybe the nightlife.



Beware, though: the designer under the Mole (the famous Turin monument) isn’t an improvised hobbyist. On the contrary: she studied design at Polimoda in Florence. The result is an eclectic style, which has something of nineteenth-century, but at the same time looks good on a dress informally. Large necklaces with colorful beads and crystals look a bit the elaborate jewelry of nineteenth century revisited in a more cheerful. Bijoux that liked a lot, among other things, in a fashion brands such as Moschino, for which Tata has designed a collection of fashion-jewelry. And now she is preparing to challenge markets such as China and the US. From the banks of the Po to those of the Hudson River.