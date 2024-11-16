The Jewellery Summit doubles. Italian Exhibition Group has announced that an additional day will be added to the event scheduled for 5 December at the Auditorium Fiere e Congressi in Arezzo on Friday 6. The two days are dedicated to the development of Made in Italy and the competitiveness of the Italian Jewellery System and have reached their fourth edition.



On 5 December the summit, which is held by invitation, is scheduled for a discussion between the protagonists of the Italian goldsmith and jewellery industry, with national and local stakeholders to explore the challenges and opportunities of the sector. On 6 December (upon registration at www.smartfutureacademy.it/iscrizione-istituti-scolastici-attiva/) the new event dedicated to orientation and matching between young people, companies and training institutions organized by Smart Future Academy will begin.