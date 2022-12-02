According to data from the Confindustria Study Center in collaboration with Federorafi, in 2021 the jewelery sector in Italy recorded sales up by 59.7% in value on 2020 and by 15.6% on pre-covid levels. A path that continued this year, with exports in the January-July period up by 29.7% on 2021 and by 42% on 2019 for a total of 5.77 billion euros.



From the comparison around the strategic guidelines for the future development of the national supply chain, the ability to create a system of manufacturing, retail, associations and institutions emerges even more strongly. And Ieg renews its commitment to offering ever more qualified tools and opportunities to seize the opportunities of a global market, starting with the next Vicenzaoro January which will open the Jewelery Agenda 2023 from 20 to 24 January.

Marco Carniello, global exhibition director of the Jewelery & Fashion division of the Italian Exhibition Group

For the moment, the industrial sector in good health was the focus of the Jewelery Summit promoted in Arezzo by the Italian Exhibition Group, the trade fair company that organizes Vicenzaoro. A long chat between operators in the sector, who embraced topics such as exports, training, from the value chain to production innovation, up to the uncertainties due to geopolitical tensions. Creativity, innovation and digital have been identified as keys to the future of the sector.