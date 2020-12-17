The jewel-band for Apple Watch











According to forecasts, one of the most desired Christmas 2020 gifts is the Apple Watch. The smart watch from Apple, also thanks to the features added with the latest version (such as the ability to measure blood saturation) for fitness, health, combined with the ability to receive text messages and e-mails, has conquered the interest of many women. In short, it is no longer an electronic device for technology enthusiasts, but can become a useful tool for everyday life. But is it also elegant? Adding a touch of luxury to the technology was a San Francisco company, Goldenerre, which ships Apple Watch jewel bands all over the world (the company name comes from Golden Era, because it’s a fantastic time, with the technology for all). Other kind of bands also exist for Samsung and Garmin versions.



The bands are designed in San Francisco. They are made entirely of metal (but there are also normal versions in leather), brass or steel, with ionic plating in rose gold or silver, while the buckles are in stainless steel, all nickel-free. The strap size is unique: it ships with four removable links to customize the fit for different wrist sizes. But, in the case of particularly large wrists, it is possible to add additional rings, which can be requested by e-mail. The band is suitable for all the different Apple Watch series, from 1 to 6, including the Se, Nike and Hermes versions. Prices are affordable, from $ 95 to $ 125.

















