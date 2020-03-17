The Ivy necklace by Nanis doubles

The Ivy necklace, presented in 2019 by Nanis, is transformed. The jewels that change their appearance, on the other hand, are a characteristic of Laura Bicego’s Maison, as evidenced by one of the most famous collections: Transformer. The Ivy necklace, on the other hand, is composed of the classic hand-scratched yellow gold boules, with a small circle of diamonds to seal the beginning and end of the jewel.



Now, however, Nanis offers a second variant, which alternates small onyx spheres with gold ones. Not only that: as the images on this page testify, the necklace is designed to be worn in many different ways: in triple turn it becomes a choker, it can be adjusted like a sautoir, with a double turn it becomes a necklace with a classic length. And it can even be used as a belt. This ductility is achieved thanks to a closure that allows you to adjust the jewel in the preferred way. Small pavé diamonds are added to the scratched gold boules, which add extra luxury to the jewel.















