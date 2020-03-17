COLLANE, vetrina — March 17, 2020 at 5:00 am

The Ivy necklace by Nanis doubles

The Ivy necklace, presented in 2019 by Nanis, is transformed. The jewels that change their appearance, on the other hand, are a characteristic of Laura Bicego’s Maison, as evidenced by one of the most famous collections: Transformer. The Ivy necklace, on the other hand, is composed of the classic hand-scratched yellow gold boules, with a small circle of diamonds to seal the beginning and end of the jewel.

Collana Ivy in onice, oro e diamanti
Now, however, Nanis offers a second variant, which alternates small onyx spheres with gold ones. Not only that: as the images on this page testify, the necklace is designed to be worn in many different ways: in triple turn it becomes a choker, it can be adjusted like a sautoir, with a double turn it becomes a necklace with a classic length. And it can even be used as a belt. This ductility is achieved thanks to a closure that allows you to adjust the jewel in the preferred way. Small pavé diamonds are added to the scratched gold boules, which add extra luxury to the jewel.

Collana Ivy in oro e diamanti a due giri
Collana Ivy versione onice
Collane Ivy lunghezza sautoir sulla schiena
Collana Ivy onice lunghezza choker
Collana Ivy come cintura
Ivy in oro a due giri
Versione choker con pendente
