The Indian colors by Varda Goelka and her Diagold











The rich style and a lot of tradition in the jewelry of the Varda Goelka and her Diagold ♦

India is the country that loves most jewelry. It is logical, then, that has a long tradition. But there are also new brands, as Diagold, that without renouncing of tradition, now offer jewelry high class, with a style that also likes to Western women. In fact, Diagold opened a shop in London. If you go to India, any case, you can go to visit one of the stores (Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi), of this brand, which was founded by a woman, Varda Goenka, about 15 years ago.

It is not about ethnic jewelry: stones and materials go through a selection equal to that of the great Maison West. Just look at the jewels proposed by Diagold to realize immediately that the model that inspired jewelery is classic Italian or French, with an obvious imprint in some eastern parts. All the jewels are still very elaborate, with extensive use of colored stones next to diamonds and pearls, while gold is yellow, the color that is most appreciated by the Indians. This selection of branded jewelery Diagold can give an idea of ​​the style of the brand.













