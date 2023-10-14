Aurum, an Icelandic jewelery brand that pays particular attention to the aspect of sustainability, launches an extraordinary new range of engagement rings and rings to celebrate anniversaries. The collection features an array of lab-grown gems, such as diamonds, opals and spinels, emeralds and sapphires. the stones have a baguette, pear or oval cut. The stones are set in 14k yellow or white gold. The designer is the founder of the brand, Guðbjörg Kristín Ingvarsdóttir, who draws inspiration from Icelandic nature, from the landscape contested between fire and ice, and from the rare Icelandic flora and fauna. This is why the new jewels have names like Eagle, Ice, Asterias, but also Kolga and Rán, like the ancient deities of the Norse tradition.



The rings coordinate with the brand’s existing solid gold and 925 sterling silver ranges and can be mixed and matched. Aurum is a brand launched in 1999. All jewels are handcrafted in Reykjavik, the island’s capital, using exclusively recycled gold and silver, laboratory-grown diamonds and precious gems.