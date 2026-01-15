The Gentleman – Male Style and Jewelry exhibition at Palazzo Morando.

An idea, perhaps, that goes against the grain: jewelry divided by gender. While fluid, gender-neutral styles are in fashion, Milan hosts the exhibition “The Gentleman – Male Style and Jewelry.” The aim is to explore the meaning and history of men’s jewelry, which was much more popular in the past than it is today. The evolution, or involution, of men’s jewelry over the centuries is also a snapshot of culture through the ages, from 1700 to the present.



Men’s jewelry, however, unlike women’s jewelry (in most cases), often serves a practical function, as a badge of belonging to a lineage, social group, political movement, or military organization.

Today, many pieces of jewelry have transcended the distinction between male and female, both in terms of shape, size, and materials, becoming genderfluid: thus, the horizons of style are expanding through new codes. Many modern and contemporary ornaments are created by designers to celebrate the authenticity of the people who wear them, transcending all conventions, prejudices, and trends. They are designed for everyone, regardless of gender or age.

Mara Cappelletti, exhibition curator



On display are jewelry from brands such as Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, and Damiani, as well as artisanal creatives, including Cusi di Corso Monforte, Grimoldi, Margherita Burgener, Milano Jewels, and Lucilla Giovanninetti. The exhibition also features loans from institutions, including the Palazzo Morando Costume Moda Immagine itself, which hosts the event; these include the historic Sartoria Tirelli Trappetti Costumi dal 1964, the Atelier Bruno Piattelli, and the RAI archive in Milan, alongside the archives of historical and contemporary jewelry.



The Gentleman – Men’s Style and Jewelry

Palazzo Morando | Costume Moda Immagine

Via Sant’Andrea 6, Milan

January 16 – September 27, 2026

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 am – 5:30 pm (last admission 5:00 pm). Closed on Mondays.

Free admission