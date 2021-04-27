The historic rhombuses of Buccellati come back











A classic collection with a new face, that of the Buccellati brand ambassador, Beatrice Borromeo. The occasion is not only the communication campaign of the Italian brand, which is now part of the Richemont group stable, but also the approach of Mother’s Day. But the jewels of the Milanese Maison are, by definition, characterized by a style that is not linked to a single event or to a momentary fashion.



As evidenced by the Rombi (rhombuses) collection, which preserves the stylistic elements that make a Buccellati jewel immediately recognizable, starting with the compositions marked by geometric shapes. Starting with that of the rhombus, a Renaissance-inspired geometry, which is found in the decorations and details of the Florentine architecture of the time. A job that requires precision and patience: in Buccellati’s jewels the embroidery around the geometric figure of the rhombus is obtained through a meticulous fretwork performed with hand tools, with white and yellow gold dotted with brilliant-cut diamonds. The result is jewels with a precious flavor with the charm of history.