The high acrobatic jewelery by Messika











Valérie Messika, the queen of diamonds in Paris, always oscillates between two poles for her jewels: stones of great value and irreverent design. A combination that has upset the classic canons of high jewelery, often anchored in an unchanging style. The new collection, Voltige, also follows a philosophy that Messika describes as movement, balance and imbalance, symmetry and asymmetry. The images of the processing of the jewels, released by Maiason, confirm this description.



The collection includes 20 pieces which, according to the founder of the Maison, is also a return to origins. Voltige is a collection of high jewelery and, therefore, there is no shortage of very precious pieces. Like the Trapézistes ring, with a 10.19 carat pear fancy diamond set in a pentagon. Or the Danseurs Aériens hoop earrings, where a 5.06 carat emerald diamond and a 6.02 carat pear cut diamond coexist in a surprising balance. It is no coincidence that the jewelry line is called Voltige, the French word for circus stunts. The stones, in fact, seem to float in the air: thanks also to the Parisian artisans who managed to concretize the daring designs of the collection.



Voltige’s sense of freedom, on the other hand, is in Messika’s DNA, which at the debut became known with its jewelry with moving diamonds that move on tracks. And that many celebrities like them, such as Beyoncé, who wore a Messika necklace for the Superbowl, or Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Toni Garrn. All attracted by luxury combined with lightness: which is the true symbol of wealth.

















