Veretta in oro con cuori

The Heartbeat of Unoaerre

All right, it is unromantic to remember it, but the heart of those who give a gift, perhaps a jewel, beats close to where the wallet is often kept. The two aspects are not separate: one may have the desire to give a jewel as a gift, but without excessive spending. This aspect has been thought of by Unoaerre, an Italian company specializing in gold jewellery, with its fashion jewelery collections which, however, do not give up on using the precious metal. As in the Batticuore (heartbeat) collection, which offers jewels with the universal shape of the organ button conventionally the seat of feeling.

Anello Batticuore in oro 9 carati
The Batticuore collection is made up of yellow gold and natural diamonds, but at an affordable price. The secret lies in the choice of the gold alloy, in this case 9 carats, which serves to contain the price of the jewels. For example, the gold bracelet with the inscription Love is offered at a price of 260 euros, up to a ring made up of many hearts in a row for 590 euros. In some pieces the gold is combined with mother-of-pearl inserts, without deviating too much from the average price.
Anello in oro e madreperla
Bracciale con ciondolo Love
Bracciale in oro 9 carati e madreperla
Collana Love in oro 9 carati
