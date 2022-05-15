









A pendant that moves: the creation of Paul Forrest hides a mechanism such as Swiss watches ♦

A game, perhaps. But a very valuable game. A game that is based on the mechanical movement of the clocks. With one difference: not scores the time. The new brand of jewelry, Paul Forrest, launches its first collection, Heart’s Passion. And, as you know, the passion is beating even the coldest heart. In this case the heart beats really. The pendants made with precious materials, gold and stones, hiding a mechanism made in Switzerland and which is also used for watches. But instead of moving the lancets, the small gear widen and tighten the heart outline drawn on the pendant surface.



The mechanical movement is made up of 85 components and the complication with other 64 elements. To activate the motion requires a small key integrated in the pendant (with the chain) that is used on the opposite side of the jewel: the charge lasts about ten hours. The pendants are of two types: a heart-shaped or round with a heart pattern on the inner surface. The young Maison is headquartered in New York and was founded by Paul Forrest Hartzband, which has a long experience in the watch and jewelery industry. He has developed and registered several patents and, as a second generation entrepreneur in the industry, has extensive knowledge of mechanics and engineering required to design the mechanism of its robot-pendents.