









Jewelry and sustainability: leBebè, a brand born in 2007 on the initiative of the brothers Paolo, Fabrizio and Mariana Verde, takes part in Green Blue Days, the first edition of the event on sustainable development that will take place in Naples from 13 to 15 October.

Green Blue Days is a project on systemic sustainability. A forum in the form of a talk structured over several days, where you can listen and share experiences, propose solutions, study action plans to integrate the culture of Green-Blue into every aspect of life.

We have welcomed the proposal to take part in this cultural project as it aims to communicate the values ​​of our brand: sustainability, in its three main forms, economic, environmental and social. In fact, in 2019 we embarked on a reforestation project with Treedom, which we are carrying out and which now has two leBebé forests with a total of 400 fruit trees. The goal is, at first glance, that of environmental sustainability, but it is an initiative aimed mainly at female communities, the main players in the project, to support their emancipation and independence.

Andrea Pennacchioni, Marketing & Sales Director of leBebé gioielli

The company has also decided to support the Telefono Rosa in the fight against violence against women: a collaboration that will last over time “in order to make a tangible contribution, both economically and socially”.