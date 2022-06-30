









The beauties of the world are many. To those notes, the 97 pieces of the new high jewelery collection signed by Cartier are now added. The collection is called, in fact, Beautés du Monde and consists of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and seven rings, which we are talking about today. They are special rings, which deserve a separate space and are inspired by nature and the planet, but also by myths: Amodea, Viridia, Karet, Mizuchi, Scilla, Tilasm and Yasifan. It goes without saying that each ring is a unique piece, a masterpiece of jewelry.



Viridia, for example, is a ring with a rare 1.25-carat Asscher-cut green diamond in the center. Colored diamonds are very rare and, among the shades, green is one of the most unobtainable: the color is due to the gem’s exposure to natural radiation. The processing is particularly delicate, not because it is dangerous, but because whoever cuts the diamond must be careful to avoid making the diamond lose its color.

L’anello

The Yasifan ring, on the other hand, uses a large 28.43-carat Paraiba cabochon tourmaline from Mozambique, surrounded by rubies and diamonds. Pink sapphires and pink diamonds set on platinum stand out on the Tilasm ring, a talisman in Hindi. Scylla instead refers to the terrible sea monster between Sicily and the Italian Peninsula evoked in the Odyssey. In this case it is much more harmless: a combination of white gold, brown diamonds and yellow diamonds.Amodea is also inspired by an oriental mythical creature, a sea dragon, interpreted with rubies and diamonds in a spiral with a purple spinel in the center. Mizuchi is a combination of platinum, tourmaline, emerald, onyx and diamond. She wears the colors of the earth, the sea and the sky. Mizuchi, legendary snake-like dragon from Japanese mythology, combines tourmaline and emeralds on platinum. Finally, Karet is geologically inspired and uses two double-centered triangular diamonds, with a striking volumetric effect.