The Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie Winners
La collana Apogée della collezione Virtuosity di Lvmh

The Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie Winners

Tiffany, Chanel, Messika, Dolce & Gabbana… Here are the winners of the Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie.

The Special Jury Prize and the Heritage Prize at the first edition of the Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie (GPHJ) in Monaco were awarded to Tiffany & Co. The Grand Prix brought together a dozen of the world’s most renowned jewelry houses, which presented their creations to an independent jury. Tiffany submitted four creations: the Cascade Natural Saltwater Pearl necklace, along with the Shooting Star necklace, The Legendary Bird: The Argyle Edition, and the Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. Butterflies choker.

Tiffany & Co. Shooting Star Necklace
Tiffany & Co. Shooting Star Necklace

The Apogée necklace from the LVMH brand’s Virtuosity collection won the gemstone category. The necklace, part of the Virtuosity collection, features a 10.56-carat flawless D diamond in the exclusive LV Monogram Star cut and a 30.75-carat pear-cut Brazilian emerald with bluish hues. Dolce & Gabbana also won the Prize of the Public category, awarded to a jewelry set selected by visitors. Messika won the Design Award.

Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana

Here is the list of winners

• Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie: Chanel, “Sweater” Necklace, Haute Joaillerie Sport, 2024
• Jury’s Special Prize: Tiffany & Co., for the sophistication and creativity of its latest collections
• Visionary of the Year: Caroline Scheufele, Chopard
• Design Prize: Messika, “Zebra Luhlaza” necklace
• Savoir-Faire Prize: Dior, “Diorexquis Forêt Nacrée” necklace
• Gemstone Prize: Louis Vuitton, “Apogée” necklace
• Heritage Prize: Tiffany & Co., Butterflies Choker, Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co., 1956
• New Talent Prize: Sahag Arslanian, “Lunar Eclipse” necklace
• Public Prize: Dolce & Gabbana, necklace from the Sardinia collection

Chanel, Haute Joaillerie Sport, 2024
Chanel, Haute Joaillerie Sport, 2024
Tiffany Butterflies choker
Tiffany Butterflies choker
Messika, Zebra Luhlaza
Messika, Zebra Luhlaza
Dior, Diorexquis-Forêt-Nacrée
Diorexquis Forêt Nacrée
Sahag Arslanian, Lunar Eclipse
Sahag Arslanian, Lunar Eclipse

