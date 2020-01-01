The gorgeous jewels return to the Brussels Brafa











Once the holidays are over, the great events for the jewelery are back: one of these is Brafa, an event that not only concerns art lovers, but also collectors of high-quality precious items. The Brafa in 2020 is scheduled from Sunday 26 January to Sunday 2 February and takes place as usual in Brussels, in the evocative Tour & Taxis docs (Avenue du Port 86 C). The Brafa Art Fair is also one of the oldest art fairs in the world and in 2020 celebrates 65 years of activity.



They are many the high jewelry pieces on display: For example, in homage to Belgium there is the splendid brooch that the Nardi jeweler of Venice has created for Queen Paola of Liège and that she presents in Brussels for her debut at Brafa. The brooch is made in different variations, with turquoise and coral, or with rubies and sapphires.



There will also be many early twentieth-century jewels, including pendants with the “wisteria fairy” (Chamarande) or an Art Deco tiara by Chaumet, made in 1909 as a wedding ornament for Countess de Heeren (Epoque Fine Jewels) . Among the curiosities, a gold bracelet with the prehistoric Triceratopo (Bernard Buisset).

BRAFA 2020 – Edition 65

Sunday, January 26 – Sunday, February 2, 2020

Tour & Taxis, Avenue du Port 88,

BrusselsTimes: 11 am-7pm

(Thursday, January 30, late opening until 10pm)

Entrance fees: full price € 25, under 16 free, € 16-26, € 10.

Catalog € 15.

Info and tickets: www.brafa.art















