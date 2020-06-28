









The good vibrations of Brent Neale Winston in New York: high quality jewelry among Hieronymus Bosch and the Sixties ♦ ︎

She has been defined as one of the emerging designers. Trendy she is for sure. Brent Neale Winston designs and creates high quality jewelry in New York, with a light and fun style. Bees, rainbows, grass and flowers are among the subjects of his jewels, which cost on average from 1000 to 12,000 dollars.



Like other designers, Brent Neale fell in love with precious stones and jewels as a child. Born in Baltimore, she graduated from Johns Hopkins University and thanks to the incitement of the jewelry historian Penny Proddow enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she earned a degree in jewelry design.



She then began his career at Kara Ross, in New York, where she became director of jewelery business. About 25 collections later, a husband and three children, here she is with her brand, which has already received a good reception. She says she is inspired by great painters like Hieronymus Bosch, Ellsworth Kelly and David Hockney, but also the good vibrations of the late sixties and early seventies, the hippie period. And the result is pleasant. Margherita Donato



















