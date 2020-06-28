Orecchini, vetrina — June 28, 2020 at 4:30 am

The good vibrations of Brent Neale Winston




The good vibrations of Brent Neale Winston in New York: high quality jewelry among Hieronymus Bosch and the Sixties ♦ ︎

She has been defined as one of the emerging designers. Trendy she is for sure. Brent Neale Winston designs and creates high quality jewelry in New York, with a light and fun style. Bees, rainbows, grass and flowers are among the subjects of his jewels, which cost on average from 1000 to 12,000 dollars.

Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti
Like other designers, Brent Neale fell in love with precious stones and jewels as a child. Born in Baltimore, she graduated from Johns Hopkins University and thanks to the incitement of the jewelry historian Penny Proddow enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she earned a degree in jewelry design.
Orecchini in oro, diamanti, agata bianca
She then began his career at Kara Ross, in New York, where she became director of jewelery business. About 25 collections later, a husband and three children, here she is with her brand, which has already received a good reception. She says she is inspired by great painters like Hieronymus Bosch, Ellsworth Kelly and David Hockney, but also the good vibrations of the late sixties and early seventies, the hippie period. And the result is pleasant. Margherita Donato
Orecchino singolo in oro giallo
Anello in oro. 18carati, diamanti, malachite, turchese ricostituito
Orecchini in oro, diamanti, quarzo, cristallo di rocca, agata bianca
Orecchini in oro, diamanti, malachite
Ciondolo in oro, diamanti, turchese ricostituito
Ciondolo in oro giallo, occhio di tigre, ametista
