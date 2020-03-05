bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — March 5, 2020 at 4:00 am

The gold chains by Bluespirit





It is not the time to break free from the chains, but only if it is a question of jewels such as those proposed by Bluespirit, a brand of the Morellato group. The jewelry brand, in fact, has introduced a large variety of models in the catalog that are based on the timeless chain, never gone out of fashion and, for a couple of years, even more in vogue on the wave of rap music. The chain, in fact, is an ancient jewel, already used in 5000 BC. by Egyptian women: this shape has always combined the pleasure of wearing a jewel with a practical purpose: in some cases the jewelry chains have been used as a sturdy lace. But this is not the case.

Bracciale in oro giallo di Bluespirit
Bracciale in oro giallo di Bluespirit

The chains for the necklaces, earrings, rings or bracelets offered by Bluespirit are in 18-carat yellow or white gold. Despite the size of some models, they are all very light jewels, thanks to the processing that reduces the thickness of the metal. A chain for necklace of 50 centimeters, so to speak, costs just over 500 euros.
Collana bicolore, oro bianco e giallo
Collana bicolore, oro bianco e giallo

Anello in oro bianco
Anello in oro bianco
Anello di Bluespirit in oro giallo
Anello di Bluespirit in oro giallo
Anello in oro giallo
Anello in oro giallo
Bracciale a catena in oro bianco
Bracciale a catena in oro bianco
Bracciale a catena in oro giallo
Bracciale a catena in oro giallo
Orecchini in oro giallo
Orecchini in oro giallo

Collana a catena in oro giallo
Collana a catena in oro giallo







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *