The gold chains by Bluespirit











It is not the time to break free from the chains, but only if it is a question of jewels such as those proposed by Bluespirit, a brand of the Morellato group. The jewelry brand, in fact, has introduced a large variety of models in the catalog that are based on the timeless chain, never gone out of fashion and, for a couple of years, even more in vogue on the wave of rap music. The chain, in fact, is an ancient jewel, already used in 5000 BC. by Egyptian women: this shape has always combined the pleasure of wearing a jewel with a practical purpose: in some cases the jewelry chains have been used as a sturdy lace. But this is not the case.



The chains for the necklaces, earrings, rings or bracelets offered by Bluespirit are in 18-carat yellow or white gold. Despite the size of some models, they are all very light jewels, thanks to the processing that reduces the thickness of the metal. A chain for necklace of 50 centimeters, so to speak, costs just over 500 euros.

















