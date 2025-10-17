Sotheby’s is auctioning The Glowing Rose, a 10.08-carat Fancy Vivid Pink diamond.

Another diamond for wealthy investors or collectors is coming to Sotheby’s Geneva. The Glowing Rose is a rare 10.08-carat Fancy Vivid Pink cushion-brilliant diamond of exceptional quality: it is only the third vivid pink brilliant-cut diamond over 10 carats to come to market in ten years. The stone will be sold on November 12th as part of Sotheby’s High Jewelry auction, held at the Mandarin Oriental in Geneva. It is estimated at approximately $20 million (16 million Swiss francs). Prior to the auction, The Glowing Rose will be exhibited in Singapore on October 17 and 18 and in Taipei on October 23 and 24, presented in a specially designed presentation setting by British jeweler Boodles, one of the world’s leading purveyors of pink diamonds.



In May, the auction house already sold The Mediterranean Blue, the most valuable diamond or gemstone sold at auction this year, for $21.5 million. The Glowing Rose takes its name from its luminous, pure pink color—an extremely rare occurrence, as most pink diamonds exhibit modifying secondary hues.

Boodles is delighted to partner with Sotheby’s to bring our distinctive design and exquisite setting to this most spectacular and important pink diamond. This is the culmination of a long-standing relationship we have both enjoyed for many years.

Jody Wainwright, CEO, Boodles



Cushion-shaped diamonds are garnering significant global attention following the recent unveiling of Taylor Swift’s engagement ring, and The Glowing Rose also boasts saturated color, very high clarity, and, at just over 10 carats, a very rare size for a pink diamond of this quality. The cushion cut is particularly prized in pink diamonds, as its rounded corners and unique facet arrangement enhance the depth and warmth of the hue.



The Glowing Rose comes from a 21-carat rough diamond mined in 2023 in Angola. Less than 0.01% of all diamonds are colored, and pink is one of the rarest colors found in nature. Of all diamonds examined by the Gemological Institute of America, fewer than 3% are classified as colored, and of these, fewer than 5% are considered predominantly pink—less than 0.15% of all diamonds graded by the GIA. And, of these, only a tiny percentage have a color intense enough to be classified as Fancy Vivid Pink, most of which weigh less than 1 carat. Vivid pink diamonds make up a fraction of 0.0001% of the world’s diamond supply.