alta gioielleria, vetrina — January 26, 2020 at 4:00 am

The Gilan’s treasures in the city of Topkapi





In Istanbul, the high jewelery of Gilan, which can be compared with the great European Houses ♦ ︎
The city in the past was the capital of three empires (Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman) and now Istanbul is also one of the capital of jewelry. Not just for the extraordinary pieces kept in Topkapi, the ancient residence of the sultan. But also because in the Turkish city was born Gilan, a Maison that offers pieces of fine jewelry that have nothing to envy to those of the most famous brands (see some examples on this page). Alongside the high jewelery, which has prices that reach hundreds of thousands of euros, Gilan also creates collections of jewelry at more affordable prices, but no less interesting.

Orecchini Cintemani, simbolo ottomano, che indica potenza e forza. È composto da tre cerchi con due linee fluide: i cerchi come le macchie di un leopardo e la S come le strisce di una tigre
Orecchini Cintemani, simbolo ottomano, che indica potenza e forza. È composto da tre cerchi con due linee fluide: i cerchi come le macchie di un leopardo e la S come le strisce di una tigre

And to say that Gilan has a fairly recent history: it was founded in 1980 by the brothers Muharrem and Ferhan Gilan, more by passion than by family tradition. Even the collections, as well as the unique pieces, are the result of a creativity not necessarily tied to the Ottoman tradition of jewelry. Even the collection dedicated to the city, Istanbul, has nothing of the oriental goldsmith’s, but it reminds me of a watercolor by Paul Klee. In short, not only extraordinary pieces, like the necklace with black and white diamonds, with a large pendant emerald, but also a modern, European style. On the other hand, the Bosphorus faces two continents. Giulia Netrese

Orecchini Cintemani in oro rodiato e diamanti
Orecchini Cintemani in oro rodiato e diamanti

Bracciale Bosphorus Waves, con diamanti, zaffiri e smeraldi che si ispirano alle onde del mare di Istanbul
Bracciale Bosphorus Waves, con diamanti, zaffiri e smeraldi che si ispirano alle onde del mare di Istanbul

Orecchini Bosphorys Waves, con smerladi e tormalina paraiba
Orecchini Bosphorys Waves, con smerladi e tormalina paraiba

Bracciale in oro rosa con lo skyline della città
Bracciale in oro rosa con lo skyline della città
Collana con diamanti rose cut e smeraldi
Collana con diamanti rose cut e smeraldi
Orecchini con diamanti
Orecchini con diamanti

Orecchini con diamanti rose cut e smeraldi
Orecchini con diamanti rose cut e smeraldi







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *