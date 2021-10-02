









The gears (and more) of V Design Lab, by the young Milanese designer Valeria Vigliani ♦

Sometimes the wheels turn the right way even in jewelry. Especially if the rotation of the gears takes on a meaning: that, for example, of the industriousness of a place. In the specific case, Milan, which is not only the Italian capital of fashion and design, but also of the economy. All this is the environmental background of V Design Lab Jewelery by Valeria Vigliani, fascinated not only by the creativity to be expressed with jewels, but also by the entrepreneurial spirit that reigns in the Lombard city, even though she now lives and works in Zurich, Switzerland. .



In fact, in her curriculum she specifies that she has worked in the marketing of large multinationals in Italy and abroad, and that she lived for three years in Melbourne, the Australian capital of fashion and jewelery. It was there that she began attending the first metalworking courses. Then, she specialized at the Ambrosiana Goldsmith School in Milan. And finally, with a Master in Jewelery Design at the Milan Polytechnic.Valeria she describes V Design Lab as a jewelry design laboratory that she loves to experiment with shapes, materials and textures to give life to ideas that spring from everyday life.

For this you use architecture, geometry or industrial elements, such as gears. The designs of the jewelry are first done by hand, with the aim of adding an extra pinch of personality to the wearer. After the gears, which “express the proverbial dynamism and industriousness of a city like Milan”, it was the turn of Pneus which this time is inspired by tires and seals. But, to tell the truth, there are also jewels from the Flower Power collection dedicated to the more usual theme of flowers or Santiago, in the shape of shells.



The jewels are made of brass, galvanized 18Kt yellow, pink, white, or satin gold. Some pieces are made with 3D printing or laser cutting, in other materials such as nylon.