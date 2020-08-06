The galaxies of Bibi van der Velden











According to quantum mechanics, the incredibly small things (the elementary particles that make up everyday reality) have some analogies with the incredibly large, such as the behavior of black holes in space. And, again by analogy, Bibi van der Velden connects the distant galaxies of space with the extremely ancient and terrestrial, like the ivory of the mammoths. The result is the Galaxy collection, where planets, stars and zodiac rotate together in a creative whirlwind.



The collection, like other by Dutch designer, is suspended between past and future. For example, it includes a ring designed like a globe created from a 60,000-year-old mammoth tusk, which evokes a planet that rotates on its axis. The sphere is suspended by motifs with stars and is set with opals, blue sapphires and white diamonds, hanging on an 18-karat yellow gold stem.



For another ring, the designer even created a miniature universe, with a boulder opal in the center chosen specifically for its unique colors and inclusions, which evokes the appearance of a swirling galaxy. Around the opal are small planets, represented by Tahitian pearls: this one can rotate in its gold setting. The ring is designed in 18-carat pink and yellow gold and set with white diamonds, golden stars, blue sapphires and green tsavorites. In addition, the exact color of the opal stone can also be customized to order.

















