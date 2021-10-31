ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — October 31, 2021 at 4:20 am

The Friends of Al Coro




Whoever finds a friend finds a treasure: it is an ancient proverb. But, even before the concept that diamonds are a women’s best friend was introduced, jewelry had always been the most intimate supporter, confidants and loyal supporters of the female gender. In short, the choice of the Italian-German Maison Al Coro, which has launched a jewelry collection called Amici (friends), is more than ever apt. Also because Al Coro herself suggests wearing more than one jewel from the collection together. In short, jewels can be friends with each other as well as with women.

Bracciale con acquamarina milky
The Amici collection is made of 18 carat gold, in different colors, together with small brilliants and semi-precious stones, such as turquoise, moonstone or milky aquamarine. The collection is quite large and includes a sporty style, with bracelets made up of a cord and precious elements, but also more formal pieces, such as rings or button earrings with diamonds and blue topaz. All jewels are made in Italy.
Bracciale con 32 brillanti brown
Collana con zaffiri neri, brillanti grigi, topazio sky
Anello in oro 18 carati e citrino
Anello in oro 18 carati e pietra luna orange
Anello in oro 18 carati e turchese
Anello in oro 18 carati e topazio bianco
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti e topazio blu
