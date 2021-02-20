The free chains of Tilly Sveaas











What is the paradox for a jeweler? Choosing creativity to escape the chains of a fixed job, but then choosing chains as a model of style. This is what happened to Tilly Sveaas, an English mother and Norwegian father, who fled to the East at the age of 18 in search of excitement, adventure and above all to escape from a too regular life. For a year Tilly Sveaas lived in Bali, on a perennial vacation. Then, the youthful irregularities softened, and Tilly was fascinated by Southeast Asia. For example, for the ancient tradition of silver processing. She founded a silver jewelery company, Silver Service and for eight years in Bali she produced jewelery which she imported to Great Britain. Then, in 2016, the turning point came with the choice of adding gold, in plating, to jewelry.



The brand has thus become Tilly Sveaas, based in London, but without a boutique: the designer sells everything online. Especially chains for necklaces and bracelets, but also earrings and rings. Silver or bronze plated with a layer of 18K gold have simple, but effective shapes. Few concessions to unusual forms. The most successful collection adds a T-shape to the chains or rings of the earrings.

















