The four-leaf clover by Pia Mariani











Ururi is a small town in Molise (Italy) with ancient traditions, where the Arberesch language is also widespread, spoken by the Albanian ethno-linguistic minority. From there the designer Pia Mariani started for a long journey, to build her jewelry brand based in Milan. But, despite she living now hundreds of kilometers from her birthplace, the designer does not forget the historical roots of Ururi (a word that means aurora in arbersch), which are intertwined around the year one thousand with the conquest of the Norman Roberto Guiscardo and with an ancient monastery of Benedictine monks.



The meadows of her land have now inspired the jewelry line called the Quadrifoglio (four-leaf clover), created by a Milanese goldsmith master. Among the leaves of the jewel there are drops of natural sapphires of different colors and aquamarines. Pia Mariani is not just a jewelry designer: she studied in Milan and graduated from the Brera Academy of Fine Arts. She paints and started working as a fashion, fabric and poster designer. From 1980 to 1985 she also worked as a model for fashion houses such as Pims, Soprani, Callaghan and Versace. Now, however, she devotes herself entirely to jewelry with collections such as Sheherazade or Five.