Aya, the jewels of the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry

Let’s face it: if we weren’t talking about Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend maybe many of you wouldn’t have clicked on this article. Instead, the jewels of Chelsy Davy, a law graduate (she worked for the large Allen & Overy law firm before becoming a designer) are interesting and have a particular aspect: they are conceived in Africa, in Zimbabwe, where the former flame was born ( until 2010), of the younger son of Charles of England, now happily married to Meghan Markle. Chelsy Davy works between the African country and London with her brand, Aya.



After working as a lawyer, Chelsy Davy studied at the Gemological Institute of America. Then, he focused on Africa: a good decision, given that there is no shortage of precious stones in Africa. And, in fact, in her jewels stones are almost never lacking, and she does not always use diamonds («I wanted to do something different», she explains). In any case there is no tribal style of its collections, even if one of her jewelry lines is called Zambezi, the fourth longest river in Africa: nothing too exotic, even if the references to the atmosphere of the great continent do not they are missing, as in the earrings that recall the shape of elephant tusks. Who knows if Prince Harry likes them (and especially Meghan Markle)? Margherita Donato




















