vetrina — July 20, 2020 at 4:56 am

Aya, the jewels of the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry




The jewels of the Maison Aya, created by the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy. Who uses the precious stones of the country where she was born: Zimbawe ♦

Let’s face it: if we weren’t talking about Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend maybe many of you wouldn’t have clicked on this article. Instead, the jewels of Chelsy Davy, a law graduate (she worked for the large Allen & Overy law firm before becoming a designer) are interesting and have a particular aspect: they are conceived in Africa, in Zimbabwe, where the former flame was born ( until 2010), of the younger son of Charles of England, now happily married to Meghan Markle. Chelsy Davy works between the African country and London with her brand, Aya.

Chelsy Davy (da Facebook)
Chelsy Davy (da Facebook)

After working as a lawyer, Chelsy Davy studied at the Gemological Institute of America. Then, he focused on Africa: a good decision, given that there is no shortage of precious stones in Africa. And, in fact, in her jewels stones are almost never lacking, and she does not always use diamonds («I wanted to do something different», she explains). In any case there is no tribal style of its collections, even if one of her jewelry lines is called Zambezi, the fourth longest river in Africa: nothing too exotic, even if the references to the atmosphere of the great continent do not they are missing, as in the earrings that recall the shape of elephant tusks. Who knows if Prince Harry likes them (and especially Meghan Markle)? Margherita Donato

Anello in oro, tanzaniti e diamanti
Anello in oro, tanzaniti e diamanti
Anello in oro, diamanti e smeraldi
Anello in oro, diamanti e smeraldi

Orecchino in oro e smeraldi
Orecchino in oro e smeraldi
Orecchini in oro e tanzaniti
Orecchini in oro e tanzaniti
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti

Anello in oro e tanzaniti
Anello in oro e tanzaniti

Chelsy Davy e il principe Harry ai tempi della loro liaison
Chelsy Davy e il principe Harry ai tempi della loro liaison







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *