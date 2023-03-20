Everyone has to deal with a crease sooner or later. It can be the fold that shapes the hair, the one that divides a sheet of paper, that of a dress. Or a jewel. As in the case of Pleats, a collection by Tomasz Donocik dedicated to the alterations of a surface. The collection, explains the Polish-born, but London-based designer, is inspired by the design movements of the early 20th century, especially the Art Deco style and also by the folds commonly used in fashion at that time. But jewels also recall the shapes that appear when you look inside a kaleidoscope, or the thin woody surface you get when you sharpen a pencil.



Pleats is made up of just four pieces: two rings, a large brooch and a pair of earrings. The jewels are made of 18K yellow gold, smoky quartz, citrine, yellow topaz, crystal, white sapphires and white diamonds. A green tourmaline is also set in one of the two years.