









Elena Donati is a designer who joins the list of women who have studied economics, but have chosen to work in the world of jewelry. She is Roman, Elena Donati graduated in Economics from La Sapienza University, but in 2005 she flew to London where she graduated from the KLC School of Design and then from the K2 Jewelery Academy. She spent 15 years in the British capital. Design combined with goldsmith skills have therefore allowed Elena Donati to no longer focus on the family business (real estate and construction), but to try her hand at her own jewelry brand. In 2020 she moved to Milan and proposes her first collections.



They are collections with names that are not lacking in originality, such as Never stop blooming, Turn me on, Just for you. These are 18-karat gold jewels, enriched with precious stones such as diamonds or semi-precious stones, such as tourmaline. They are jewels with their own style, light, but precise, elegant, but without exaggerating and a four-petal flower is the distinctive sign that accompanies them.