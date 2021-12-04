









High jewelery flowers with Stenzhorn. The Noble Ones collection by the German Maison uses flowers to show off its goldsmith virtuosity. For example, with a large chrysanthemum made from red rubies, paired with a diamond necklace. Originally the word chrysanthemum, not surprisingly, means flower of gold and has different symbolic meanings in the world. In Korea and China, for example, it is the flower of festivities, in Japan it is the national flower. And even in the UK, a chrysanthemum is given to celebrate a birth, while in Australia it is the flower given for Mother’s Day, and in the United States it symbolizes joy and positivity.



However, the collection also includes other flowers, such as the wild orchid, or the more humble and pure plum blossom, made with diamond dewdrops formed on the surface of the petals. The jewels are available, for those who can afford them, with ruby ​​pavé and in a couple of models also with blue sapphires pave, always accompanied by diamonds.