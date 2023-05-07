The flight of the eagle seen from Youra

Rabaa Saleh S. Al-Anqari is a Saudi designer, born in Riyadh, with a great passion for diamonds, painting, colors and creativity. The synthesis of all this is called Youra, a brand of jewelry that is distinctly different from the ordinary. The name has a root in the Arabic word (you) which means to be seen. And, indeed, Youra’s jewels can be seen quite a lot when worn. The last two letters, ra, refer to the designer’s name.



In Rabaa Saleh S. Al-Anqari’s curriculum there is a master’s degree in educational administration and leadership, but also a passion for jewels and stones. She studied at GIA London and continued with a diamond specialization at IGI Dubai. In 2018 she created Youra with the aim of creating jewelry with universal beauty. Indeed, the goal has been achieved: Youra offers fine jewelry, but also unique pieces such as the extraordinary Shades of Date bracelet, inspired by the theme of the eagle and made of gold, tasvorite, white, yellow and brown diamonds, emeralds (over 18 ). Bracelet which, among other things, was materially made in Italy. The same eagle motif was then used for earrings and pendants.