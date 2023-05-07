Shades of Date
The flight of the eagle seen from Youra

Rabaa Saleh S. Al-Anqari is a Saudi designer, born in Riyadh, with a great passion for diamonds, painting, colors and creativity. The synthesis of all this is called Youra, a brand of jewelry that is distinctly different from the ordinary. The name has a root in the Arabic word (you) which means to be seen. And, indeed, Youra’s jewels can be seen quite a lot when worn. The last two letters, ra, refer to the designer’s name.

Earring in black gold, diamonds and ruby from the Heart Philosophy collection
In Rabaa Saleh S. Al-Anqari’s curriculum there is a master’s degree in educational administration and leadership, but also a passion for jewels and stones. She studied at GIA London and continued with a diamond specialization at IGI Dubai. In 2018 she created Youra with the aim of creating jewelry with universal beauty. Indeed, the goal has been achieved: Youra offers fine jewelry, but also unique pieces such as the extraordinary Shades of Date bracelet, inspired by the theme of the eagle and made of gold, tasvorite, white, yellow and brown diamonds, emeralds (over 18 ). Bracelet which, among other things, was materially made in Italy. The same eagle motif was then used for earrings and pendants.
Shades of Date Cuff Bracelet
YOURA JEWELRY Heart Philosophy Ring 1
Ring in black rhodium-plated gold, diamonds, ruby
Collana in oro giallo 18 carati, 220 diamanti, 36 smeraldi taglio marquise, 289 diamanti brown e gemme
Flourish Ring in white gold, diamonds, emerald, amethyst
Earring in 18K yellow gold, 136 diamonds, 12 marquise-cut emeralds, 126 brown diamonds and natural gems
The bracelet inspired by the eagle theme is made of gold, tasvorite, white, yellow and brown diamonds, emeralds (over 18 carats)
Ring from the Tears of Joy line in pink and white gold, diamonds
