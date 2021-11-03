









The difficult things are the ones with the most charm. It is the same for love stories, and it is the same for jewels. Like for Masi, a jewelery company from Valenza (Italy) that boasts the ability to propose an elaborate design together with ease of use. The Nivola collection, in fact, is based not only on a particularly elaborate design, but also on a patent that allows jewels, in particular bracelets, to be flexible and to adapt to the shape that pleases the wearer. The Mamba model of the Nivola collection, for example, is the result of almost a year of experimentation conducted by the team of designers, goldsmiths and engineers, who have created a system of total elasticity.



The bracelet extends both vertically and horizontally thanks to a specially shaped titanium core, which allows it to adapt to any wrist. The same technique is used for the rings, which are thus adaptable to most finger sizes. The company was founded in 1957 by the brothers Umberto and Andrea Masi. Since 1988 the laboratory has been transformed into Masi Gioielli, which has combined its own collections with work on behalf of third parties. Today Umberto Masi, a gemologist who graduated in 1987 from the Diamond High Council in Antwerp, personally selects the precious stones. He gems that are supplied by Kimberly Process certified operators.

















