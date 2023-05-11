The Feelings of Nikos Koulis

Nikos Koulis is one of the most acclaimed jewelry designers. Awarded, praised, sought after: his collections are a personal evolution that has its roots in art deco, but with a good dose of contemporaneity. Witness the classic collection entitled Feelings, which is renewed and re-proposed with new and surprising pieces. The jewels use a particular snake chain in yellow gold, which can be manipulated, curving it or knotting it in different shapes. Alongside the gold of the chain there is also a classic by Nikos Koulis, diamonds of different cuts aligned to form geometric figures and black enamel.

More rarely, however, together with the soft chains of the Feelings collection, Koulis also uses emeralds and blue sapphires. The collection includes many earrings, but also bracelets, necklaces and rings. The gold is mainly yellow, but with some white gold details. The closures of the necklaces are snap hooks. The jewels are handmade in Athens, where the designer’s boutique is also located.