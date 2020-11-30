Argento, vetrina — November 30, 2020 at 4:00 am

The fantastic architecture of Mikky Eger






They are a real artist jewels the ones created by Mikky Eger, German moved to Milan with a studio laboratory- apartment in the creative Tortona area. Micro and macro sculptures with semiprecious stones wrapped around arm or fingers. Wherever dominates the nature’s theme expressed in many forms: the sea and its big waves are chasing each other in curves and spirals of pendants, earrings and necklaces for the New Wave collection, in silver and pink or yellow gold plated silver.

Orecchini in argento, oro, pirite
Orecchini in argento, oro, pirite

They look like shells or snails surrounding faceted and colorful semiprecious stones in Surf’n’Turf collection, but in reality are the silver dunes on the Maroccan desert. The metal is bent, twisted and finished to give the impression of motion highly tactil, for example, in Volcanic Passion, texture can only be that of lava stone. From organic shapes to another reality, Metropolis, you can imagine from the name, is the future made of geometric overlays that create imaginative architectures. Without the anxiety of Fritz Lang movie.

Anello in argento con tormalina gialla e ametista
Anello in argento con tormalina gialla e ametista
Papagayo, collana in argento satinato
Collana in argento, oro, rubellite, quarzo rosa e diamante
Collana in argento, oro, rubellite, quarzo rosa e diamante
Orecchini in argento placcatura oro 18 carati
Orecchini in argento placcatura oro 18 carati

Collana in argento satinato
Collana in argento satinato







