The fantastic architecture of Mikky Eger











They are a real artist jewels the ones created by Mikky Eger, German moved to Milan with a studio laboratory- apartment in the creative Tortona area. Micro and macro sculptures with semiprecious stones wrapped around arm or fingers. Wherever dominates the nature’s theme expressed in many forms: the sea and its big waves are chasing each other in curves and spirals of pendants, earrings and necklaces for the New Wave collection, in silver and pink or yellow gold plated silver.



They look like shells or snails surrounding faceted and colorful semiprecious stones in Surf’n’Turf collection, but in reality are the silver dunes on the Maroccan desert. The metal is bent, twisted and finished to give the impression of motion highly tactil, for example, in Volcanic Passion, texture can only be that of lava stone. From organic shapes to another reality, Metropolis, you can imagine from the name, is the future made of geometric overlays that create imaginative architectures. Without the anxiety of Fritz Lang movie.















