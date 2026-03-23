A jewelry brand that uses a special gold process to create its collections.

Is it possible to produce jewelery and, at the same time, be useful to society? A Venetian company, D’orica, demonstrates that this is possible. D’orica, in fact, is the first B Corp company in the world of the goldsmith sector at an industrial level. And it is not a recent novelty: the certification was pursued in 2019. For the uninitiated, B corp indicates a certification of a benefit company, with social and environmental performance. In short, business, but with attention to social and environmental issues. A strategy that is also made possible because the Vicenza-based company manages the entire supply chain and all production processes, from the pure gold ingot to the finished jewel.

The founders of D’orica are Giampietro Zonta and Daniela Raccanello, supported today by their son Federico, have focused on verifying that the gold used is of certified and traceable origin, to ensure that it does not derive from the exploitation of people and resources. Furthermore, the production of jewels uses energy obtained from renewable sources and over time the CO2 emissions have significantly reduced. Again: the use of biodegradable and recyclable materials helps to reduce the consumption of plastics. The jewels of the Venetian brand are completely modular in the choice of both materials (white, pink, yellow or brown gold) and carat weight (8, 9, 10, 14, 18, 21 and 22 carats). At Vicenzaoro the company also presented the new Gala collection.

The name D’orica comes from the type of material used, called dorica: small gold beads with a special process that accentuates their brilliance thanks to a fine shaping, with small grooves that multiply the metal’s reflections. The jewelry pieces are composed of these elements in yellow or white gold.