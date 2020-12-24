The Hueb commitments











Hueb, from Brazil to New York without losing the joy (but retaining the quality).

The Hueb family produces jewelry since 1970, when Fadoua Hueb started selling jewelry for friends in Brazil, where the designer was born. One thing leads to. And, above all, his work was continued by other family members. Fadoua Hueb is so in its third generation, the brand has flown from Brazil to the US, where it has a flagship store on Madison Avenue, New York, as well as single-brand boutiques in Sao Paulo and Dubai. The Maison offers a hand-crafted, a choice of quality stones, 18K gold and, above all, a certain exuberance in jewelery design, very vivid, although in the canons of the classic jewel in gold and diamonds, a sign that a soul Brazilian is remained in the dna of company.



It is worth to bring back the “table of the law” Fadoua Hueb, that is, the philosophy articulated in five points. 1 Luxury must be stimulating and celebratory, not intimidating. 2 No matter the age, but a personal style. 3 Express yourself with jewelry. 4 Celebrating life every day. 5 Live with passion and without constraints. If these principles are found in jewelry Fadoua Hueb, judge ye. Giulia Netrese















