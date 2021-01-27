The ex Baselworld (perhaps) returns in June











While Vicenzaoro has canceled the March date to postpone it to September, the ex Baselworld is aiming for June. But with many question marks. The MCH Group, the company that organizes the Basel event, which was canceled after the forfeit of the most important brands and cornered by the covid, are back on track and and now plan the heir of Baselworld for June. In reality, the event will no longer be called Baselworld, but HourUniverse, and hopes to attract at least the world of watchmaking that does not participate in Watches & Wonders (ex SIHH), a Geneva event dedicated to the top of the watch market and which was scheduled from 8 to 12 April, but which has in turn been canceled. HourUniverse was originally scheduled in Basel, alongside Watches & Wonders, but the persistence of the epidemic convinced the organizers of the former Baselworld to postpone the event.



At the moment the new date has not yet been determined, but the idea is to set the appointment for HourUniverse in mid-June, although it is not excluded that yet another postponement will occur. On the other hand, the Reed Jewelry Group has also decided to postpone the JCK Las Vegas. The last Baselworld took place in 2019, amidst abandonments and controversy after the farewell of Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe, Chanel and Chopard: the big names had announced the idea of ​​creating their own event, but no decision followed .

















