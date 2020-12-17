The evolutions of Poiray











It has just turned 45, but he has not lost the desire to “disturb a world, that of Place Vendôme, sometimes frozen in its convictions as in its traditions”. This is how Poiray, the Parisian brand founded by François Hérail and Michel Ermelin, describes itself. The starting idea was to offer jewels to be worn easily, on any occasion. In short, nothing to do with high jewelery, but without departing from the world of luxury. An idea strengthened in the mid-eighties with the arrival, as creative director, of Nathalie Hocq.



It is to her that we owe the choice of the shape of the intertwined heart as a symbol of the Maison in rue de la Paix. The Cœur Entrelacé is still one of Poiray’s classic pieces. In the history of the brand, a few years ago, also the purchase by Ams, a French family company already operating in the world of luxury, must be recorded. The president thus becomes Jean-Paul Bize, owner of the brand in 2013. And he renews Poiray’s proposal, with collections such as L’Attrape-Coeur and Lolita, created by designer Aurélie Bidermann: another sign that the Maison intends to do not forget the rebellious spirit with which she was born.















