









There are not many companies led by women, capable of dealing with management, as well as the creative part: Laura Ottaviani is one of these rare examples. And the task is even more difficult when you consider that the family business has a long tradition behind it. Ottaviani, in fact, is a company founded in 1945 with the idea of ​​producing medals and objects for the worship of the Madonna of Loreto, in the sanctuary located in nearby Recanati (Marche, Italy), where the company is based.



The company founded by Romolo Ottaviani then evolved and today produces silver jewelry, bijoux and household items, which it sells in hundreds of multi-brand stores and official retailers in Europe. Ottaviani focuses on freshness and every three months renews the catalog of jewels (not only in silver) which, of course, have affordable prices to allow for an impulse purchase. The plus is an Italian style, much appreciated in many countries. Alongside the noble silver, Ottaviani uses bronze and sequins, rhinestones, beads, crystals, without foreclosure, while gold is not provided.Laura Ottaviani, who took over the leadership of the company after her father Alberto, graduated in Architecture at the Milan Polytechnic with a thesis on home automation, but she also attended drawing courses at the Brera Academy of Fine Arts. The mix between art and architecture guides her creative activity.

Laura Ottaviani, subentrata alla guida dell’azienda dopo il padre Alberto, si è laureata in Architettura al Politecnico di Milano con una tesi sulla domotica, ma ha frequentato anche i corsi di disegno all’Accademia di Belle Arti di Brera. Il mix tra arte e architettura guida la sua attività creativa.