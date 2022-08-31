









Joanna Achkar is part of that small group of women who studied economics, she started working in the world of finance and then returned to her first love: jewelry. Of Lebanese origin, but resident in Paris, Joanna Achkar started with a degree in Business Administration at the Institut Superieur de Gestion in the French capital in 2014, to then work at Byblos Bank in Beirut and later for Aim Social Media Marketing. In 2017 she was her turning point: she founded the jewelry brand that bears her name.



But she was not an initiative born out of nothing: she first studied Jewelery Design, Diamond Grading and Gemmology in Antwerp, at HRD (Hope Raad voor Diamant), the leading European authority in the certification of diamonds. Joanna Achkar’s jewels are made of 18 karat gold and diamonds, together with other precious stones, such as rubies, but also (more rarely) with synthetic stones. She also added a touch of color with the use of nail polish. The rings are also designed to be worn together, stacked, with a touch of fantasy that never becomes excessive.