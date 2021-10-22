









One of the global poles of bijoux is in Copenhagen: Sence, led by Danish designer David Andersen, is part of this elite also made up of brands such as Pandora, Shamballa, Trollbeads. The Nordic brand’s proposal is very wide: dozens of models, variants, possible combinations for the new necklaces, bracelets and pendants. The charms for bracelets and necklaces are available in gold, silver, burnished shades and in some cases with the addition of semi-precious stones.



Most jewelry is made with a brass base embellished with a gold or silver plating. Sence explains the choice of brass with several reasons: it is a resistant alloy, which makes it a durable metal, it resists heat and humidity, it is a hypoallergenic metal and easy to clean and maintain, it does not break easily, it resists corrosion and non-rusting, no health complications.

















