The embroideries of Laurent Gandini











In Milan, a designer who follows the popular tradition of ex votos and interprets it in a refined way: Laurent Gardini ♦

The popular tradition, like that of ex-votos (precious objects that are found in Catholic churches for a grace received from some saint) is transformed into jewels: Laurent Gandini is a designer who loves the present looking to the past. He lives and works in Milan since 1990, with a style in contrast to the minimalism of many of his colleagues. Gandini takes inspiration from the folk tradition but, of course, reworked to create very complex jewelry, which require a long and precise work. Symbols and myths have become metal embroidery, precious lace that make earrings, necklaces or rings.



They are not only related to the sacred environment, but also from profane superstition or, perhaps, the nineteenth-century iconography. It is almost obvious that such jewelry is the result of a work which is also anchored to the past, from the traditional manual realization, through the technique of lost wax. Farewell galvanization: here files are used on the metal, and the stones are popular ones, such as rock crystal. Prices: it depends on the version of the jewelry, if silver or gold. For example, a pair of earrings in silver filigree cost 350 Euros, while for the same model, but in gold, you go up to 1350 euro. Rudy Serra



















